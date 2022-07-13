Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. The non-government organization was established by Robredo to continue the public service efforts during her term. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Angat Buhay chairperson and former vice president Atty. Leni Robredo led the signing of partnerships with mental health advocates and a book publishing company to continue its programs nationwide.

These included a memorandum of agreement with Project: Steady for the implementation of a mental health program in disaster-stricken areas.

Project: Steady has been addressing mental health concerns, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is also a part of the Therapeutic Alliance of the Trauma Research Foundation based in Boston, US, according to Angat Buhay.

It said Project: Steady would provide mental health decompression sessions for staff, partners, and volunteers of Angat Buhay, as well as disaster survivors.

“These sessions include the use of creative arts therapy for its participants,” Angat Buhay said in a statement.

Angat Buhay Executive Director Raffy Magno and Project: Steady Founder Gang Badoy Capati and Operations Director Melinda de Jesus signed the agreement.

Also in a signing event witnessed by Robredo, Magno inked a partnership with Adarna House President Asa Almario Montejo.

Adarna House is the publisher of the storybook “Dancing Waters”, which is about the young Robredo and how she became vice president.

The book written by Yvette Fernandez and illustrated by Abi Goy was published in 2021 and half of its sales proceeds went to the Office of the Vice President's community learning hubs initiative.

“Last July 4, 2022, Adarna House reached out to Angat Buhay and expressed their intent of publishing an updated edition of the Dancing Waters. Adarna House intends to continue to donate 50% of the sales of the storybook to support Angat Buhay,” the group said.

Angat Buhay also signed a memorandum of agreement with the Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation, Inc. to continue a home-based 6-month nutrition program for undernourished children aged 5 years old and below.

Magno and NVC President Milagros Kilayko signed the agreement, witnessed by Robredo and NVC partner Mariel Tolentino.

According to Angat Buhay, the program aims to address the problems of malnutrition and undernutrition, especially during the formative years of a child’s growth and development.

Children will be fed once a day with Mingo meals containing rice, monggo and malunggay, all sourced from local farmers, as recommended by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI).

In a Facebook live in the new Angat Buhay office, Robredo encouraged potential program partners to coordinate with her office.

“Marami ang nagtatanong ano iyong pwedeng gawin, parati lang po kayong magbisita sa Facebook page ng Angat Buhay for announcements pero gaya ng sinabi natin sa launch. Hindi kailangan na yung sasabihin nating programs ang gagawin, you can do projects on your own. In fact ine-encourage po natin to do projects on your own para mas location-specific,” Robredo said.

(Many are asking what they can do to help, just visit the Facebook page of Angat Buhay for announcements. But as we said during the launch, you don't need to participate in our programs, you can do projects on your own so it's more location-specific.)

Robredo also gave a short tour of the Angat Buhay office in an old house, which was lent by a private partner. The 3-story Angat Buhay headquarters houses Robredo’s office with a painted mural, a small conference room, desks for more than 10 staff and officers, and a museum.

RELATED VIDEO