Aklan lifts QR code requirement, except for Boracay

This photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a policeman standing guard along the empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country, with foreign tourists still banned on beaches. Ernesto Cruz, AFP/File

MANILA—Aklan has stopped requiring QR codes for entry in the province, except for Boracay Island.

In an executive order signed by Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores last week, travelers no longer need to secure QR codes to enter the province.

But tourists will still need to present QR codes if they stay at least 1 night in Boracay, the country's top beach destination.

The QR codes can be secured through the Aklan AkQuiRe system.

"Ito ay hakbang namin para makita na bakunado po 'yung mga turista," Miraflores told TeleRadyo.

"At the same time, ito ang way namin na pagbilang ng mga turista kung ilan ang pumapasok."

To enter Boracay, tourists must present proof of identification with Philippine residency or passport for foreigners; proof of vaccination status, a copy of confirmed booking slip from a government-accredited accommodation establishment and roundtrip flight or travel details.

For unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, they need to present a negative RT-PCR test results within 72 hours prior to the date of travel.

Aklan remains on COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

As of Tuesday, the province has logged 90 coronavirus cases, Miraflores said. Over 80 percent of the target population in Aklan have been vaccinated.

"Manageable and controlled naman po 'yung cases dito sa amin," he added.