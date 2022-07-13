7 minors, infant rescued from 'cybersex den' in Cebu City

Photo from Benjie Talisic, BTV

CEBU CITY - Eight children, including an infant, were rescued from a cybersex den in Cebu City on Wednesday.

Operatives of the Women and Children Protection Center Visayas Field Unit apprehended a woman who is said to own the den.

Pol. Maj. Nicole Lawrence Ibo said they are withholding the specific address of the suspect and victim to protect them.

The authorities tagged the infant as a “child at risk”.

“We have been monitoring her actions online pre-pandemic and it is only now that we are able to actually catch her,” said Ibo.

The alleged modus of the suspect was to sell nude photos of children to foreign customers online.

“Her name was floated from previous operations that also involved the same modus,” said Ibo.

Authorities are now preparing to charge the suspect with violations of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act which includes a section on expanded human trafficking.

The rescued minors were brought to the regional social welfare and development office for profiling before they were returned to their parents and legal guardians. - Report from Annie Perez

