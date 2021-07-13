Skyway 'carmageddon' caused by confusion in payment: CEO

Traffic buildup on Skyway Stage 3 Buendia Exit, July 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Confusion in the payment scheme caused a buildup on Skyway Stage 3, its management said Tuesday, a day after heavy traffic was seen near toll booths of the elevated expressway.

The carmageddon happened on the first day Skyway Stage 3 began charging motorists for plying on the expressway, said Manuel Bonoan, president and CEO of Skyway Operations and Maintenance Corp.

"May mga kalituhan sa motorista kasi first day," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There was confusion on the first day.)

"Maraming motorista na tumuloy-tuloy at ang dala nila ay yung Easytrip nila and they thought na pupuwedeng gamitin dito sa Stage 3," he said.

(A lot of motorists drove by using Easytrip because they thought they could use it on Stage 3.)

The Skyway Stage 3 and other expressways in the southern part of Metro Manila use Autosweep, a brand of radio-frequency identification (RFID). Expressways in the north use Easytrip, another brand of RFID.

"Hindi nila alam na hindi puwedeng gamitin kasi wala pa kaming interoperability," Bonoan said.

While expressways operators are still "in the process of finalizing protocols" for interoperability, Skyway has increased the number of personnel installing Autosweep stickers on vehicles that would use the elevated structure, he said.