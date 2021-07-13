PH logs 3,604 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 23 this year

Families stroll along the Manila baywalk on July 11, 2021. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 recently allowed children ages five and up are to go outdoors, except in facilities such as malls, in areas under GCQ, GCQ with restrictions, and MGCQ. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday registered 3,604 more COVID-19 cases, as the capital region recorded a spike in infections in the past 2 weeks, based on the health department's monitoring.

It is the lowest daily number of new infections since May 23 this year, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics, and Investigative and Research Group said.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 cases stood at 1,481,660, of which 46,934 or 3.2 percent are active, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin.

The agency did not say the reason behind the relatively fewer fresh infections but the bulletin showed that out of 29,375 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Sunday, 10.6 percent were found to be carriers of the disease.

Cases are historically fewer on Tuesdays due to a low number of testing laboratories operating over the weekend.

The DOH said seven laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The positivity rate is below 11 percent for the second straight day, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team.

Meanwhile, COVID-related fatalities rose to 26,092 with 77 new deaths.

The DOH said the day's deaths included 47 cases first classified as recoveries.

The case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

Recoveries also increased to 1,408,634 after the agency recorded 5,840 more recuperations.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 95.1 percent of the total recorded cases.

The DOH earlier in the day said infections in Manila, Makati, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Mandaluyong, Malabon, Navotas and San Juan showed an "increasing trend over the past 2 weeks."

Because of this, the agency advised vaccinated people to continue to wear face masks and face shields, observe physical distancing and avoid areas with large crowds.

The OCTA Research group said the government should keep Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ), the second loosest quarantine level, after July 15, as a safeguard against the more contagious Delta variant.

The country has so far administered a total 13,196,282 COVID-19 vaccine doses, 3,526,342 of which are second jabs.

This is despite limited coronavirus vaccine supply amid manufacturing shortage and delivery delays.

The number of those fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease in the country represent 6.08 percent of the minimum 58 million government target.

RELATED VIDEO