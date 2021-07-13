DOH says P.3 COVID-19 variant no longer variant of interest

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) has reclassified the COVID-19 strain that originated from the Philippines as under "alert for further monitoring" from being a variant of interest.

The P.3 variant is no longer called the Theta variant as it is now considered a "variant under alert for further monitoring," said, Dr. Eva de la Paz, executive director of the National Health Institute.

"Hindi siya naka-cause ng (it did not cause a) number of cases increasing in a particular region," she said in an online press conference.

Variants of interest or variants of concern "can be reclassified" if it "has conclusively demonstrated to no longer pose a major added risk to global public health compared to other circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants," according to the WHO.

Alerts for further monitoring are issued for COVID-19 variants "with genetic changes that are suspected to affect virus characteristics with some indication that it may pose a future risk, but evidence of phenotypic or epidemiological impact is currently unclear."

Those under alerts for further monitoring are "requiring enhanced monitoring and repeat assessment pending new evidence," the WHO said.

Despite the reclassification, the DOH will continue to monitor the presence of the P.3 variant, which was first confirmed in the Philippines in March.

As of July 4, 2021, the Philippines has recorded 166 carriers of the P.3 variant in the country, according to data from the DOH.

Of these patients, 2 died, 163 recovered, while another patient is still battling the disease.

