Canada to donate 17.7 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

MANILA - The government of Canada will donate 17.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to vaccine-sharing platform COVAX in a bid to augment the limited jab supply in developing and low-income countries, its foreign affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said the doses were earlier procured from biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, noting that they already met the supply they need to inoculate their citizens.

"The doses will be managed by the newly-funded COVAX Dose Sharing mechanism that is serving as the platform to share doses via COVAX," the statement read.

"This contribution is possible because of the government’s proactive approach to secure a supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses, meeting Canada’s needs," it added.

Global Affairs Canada also pointed out that this is on top of Canada's initial donation of 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the COVAX Facility, which they earlier committed at the G7 Summit.

They will also participate in UNICEF Canada's COVID-19 vaccination fund-raising campaign “Give A Vax,” where they aim to match Canadian donations worth up to $10 million.

The almost 21 million donated virus jabs also aim to "accelerate deliveries to low and lower middle-income countries in the Caribbean and Latin America, while also helping priority countries in other regions."

“With nearly 55 million doses in Canada and millions more arriving weekly, we continue to ensure that the needs of Canadians for COVID-19 vaccines are met," Anita Anand, Canada's minister of Public Services and Procurement was quoted as saying.

"In addition, as we are now able to donate excess vaccines, the contribution to COVAX of close to 18 million doses will help to meet international needs and end this pandemic," Anand added.

The distribution of the newly-donated shots will happen in the "next coming weeks."

COVAX, which distributes vaccines to poorer countries, has struggled to meet its early commitments amid Indian export disruptions, forcing many countries to freeze their inoculation programs in their early phases.

However, its latest supply forecast shows that the program is on track to deliver more than 2 billion doses by early 2022.

