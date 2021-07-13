2 Agusan del Norte cops face murder raps for shooting fisherman

MANILA - Two policemen are facing a murder complaint over the fatal shooting of a fisherman in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, police said Tuesday.

The complaint was filed at the prosecutor's office against Police Senior Master Sgt. Rizyl Torricer and Patrolman Ariel Jay Panes, both assigned at the Philippine National Police Agusan del Norte Maritime Unit.

According to the Caraga police, Torricer, 34, and Panes, 26, were conducting patrol off the coast of Cabadbaran City on Saturday, July 10, when they confronted a group of local fishermen suspected of engaging in illegal fishing.

The policemen opened fire as the undetermined number of fishermen aboard one vessel attempted to escape, the public information office of the Caraga police said.

Ikiel Kintanar, 31, one of the fishermen, sustained a gunshot wound to his chest that caused his death.

"Our personnel shall observe maximum tolerance in the performance of duties and to only use firearms in the face of imminent danger. We assure the family of the victim of a speedy justice," Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., director of Police Regional Office-Caraga, said in a statement.

The Caraga police said the maritime unit had asked for a preliminary investigation while the suspects were placed under the custody of Cabadbaran City Police Station.

