Chinese fishing vessels swarm Iroquois Reef. Photo by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command

The US State Department on Wednesday urged the Chinese government to comport its maritime claims with international law 7 years after the 2016 Arbitral Ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims over the resource-rich South China Sea.

In a statement, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller urged Beijing "to comport its maritime claims with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention; cease its routine harassment of claimant state vessels lawfully operating in their respective exclusive economic zones; halt its disruption to states’ sovereign rights to explore, exploit, conserve, and manage natural resources; and end its interference with the freedoms of navigation and overflight of states lawfully operating in the region."

He added the United States will continue working with allies and partners "to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, one that is at peace and grounded in respect for international law."

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) issued its decision on July 12, 2016 and ruled that China's claim of historic rights to resources within its so-called nine-dash line had no basis in law.

China, which lays claim to most of the waters in the South China Sea, has rejected the ruling.

The South China Sea is also contested by other Southeast Asian countries such as Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The European Union and 16 other countries have also renewed support for the 2016 Arbitral Ruling, calling it "a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings, and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties."

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to secure, free and open maritime supply routes in the Indo-Pacific, “in full compliance with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS, in the interest of all”.

In addition, it supported the swift conclusion of talks on an effective Code of Conduct between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China and called for it to be fully compatible with UNCLOS while respecting the rights of third parties. With a report from PNA