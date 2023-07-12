PSA: More than 80-M Filipinos registered in PhilSys

Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the PhilSys at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- More than 80 million Filipinos have already been registered to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday.

As of July 11, 2023, a total number of 80,004,098 Filipinos are already registered, said PSA.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said that this figure was a "significant portion of our entire population."

"The PSA is now down to the last mile of our target registration for PhilSys... We continue to call on all Filipinos to register for PhilSys in any of our registration centers nationwide," said Mapa.

The PSA has also implemented walk-in registration to further its accessibility to the public.

Children aged five and above should be accompanied by their parents or guardians to register at any registration center.

PSA also noted that some registration activities are conducted at selected schools.

