Maynilad's 'indefinite' daily water interruption in 6 cities to proceed

Suzette Brasero, 43, a resident of Bgy. Manresa fills water containers ahead of a nine-hour water interruption scheduled for July 12, 2023. More than 500,000 Maynilad customers will be affected by the interruption because of the low water level in Angat Dam, which has fallen below the minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MAYNILA -- Nearly 600,000 Maynilad customers in 6 Metro Manila cities are expected to experience 9 to 11-hour daily water service interruptions beginning Wednesday.

"Tuloy na tuloy na. Uumpisahan na natin yung pagtatalaga nitong ating (water service) interruption. It will start tonight,” Maynilad Spokesperson Jennifer Rufo said.

It will start every 7 p.m. in parts of Quezon City, Caloocan, Malabon, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Manila.

This comes as the Angat Dam reservoir’s water level continues to fall below the minimum operating level of 180 meters, for the fifth straight day.

On Wednesday morning, it was at 178.21 meters.

“‘Yun pong ibinigay sa ating alokasyon na 48 cubic meters per second, onti na ang nakakarating na supply dito sa ating treatment plant sa Quezon City. Ibig sabihin, dahil konti na ‘yung supply, kapos na siya sa pangangailangan ng Maynilad, para mapanatili ‘yung normal na serbisyo sa tubig sa ating concession areas,” Rufo said.

Maynilad targets to reduce the hours of the daily water service interruptions.

“Dahil mayroon tayong additional supply naman na, na nakukuha sa ating supply augmentation projects, mag-iimprove dapat ito, as long as the allocation remains the same... Pwedeng for example, isang area 8 p.m. mag-umpisa or 9 p.m., depending on the availability of our water in our treatment plants,” Rufo explained.

Maynilad has yet to give a timeline on until when the water service interruptions will last.

But Rufo said it could stay as long as allocation for water concessionaires from Angat Dam is at 48 cms.

“Open-ended siya. Naka-depende tayo sa kung ano ang alokasyon na ating matatanggap mula sa Angat Dam. In other words, hangga’t 48 cubic meters per second po yung ating matatanggap, kapos pa rin ang supply. So mapapanatili itong scenario na mayroon tayong night time interruption,” she said.

