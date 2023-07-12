Mall guard who allegedly threw puppy from overpass fired

MANILA - A mall in Quezon City has dismissed one of their security guards for allegedly throwing a puppy from an overpass on Tuesday.

According to Janine Santos who witnessed the incident, the security guard was directing the children to leave the premises. After refusing to do so, he then allegedly threw their pet dog from an overpass outside of the establishment.

"Lahat po ng tao na nakasaksi halos maiyak dahil sa kawalang hiya nung security guard," Santos said in a Facebook post.

A concerned citizen picks up the injured puppy to check on its condition. Janine Santos/Facebook

According to Santos, the children and a representative of the mall then rushed to a veterinary only for the puppy to be pronounced dead on arrival.

The puppy's cause of death relayed to her by the veterinarian was brain damage and nose bleeding.

The puppy at the veterinary's office after it was pronounced dead on arrival. Dra. May Rulibeth Legayo-Javier & Janine Santos/Facebook

The management of the mall has since released a statement addressing the incident, offering their sympathies to the children who owned the puppy and announcing they have since dismissed the security guard.

"As a pet-friendly establishment, we strongly condemn any acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals," they said in the statement.

The management added that while the investigation is still on going, the dismissed security guard is barred from servicing in any of their malls nationwide.