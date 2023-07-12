DepEd says may review honors system sans valedictorian, Top 10

Graduation ceremonies at Holy Spirit National High School in Quezon City, taken in 2022. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday said it may review its current recognition system of students amid discussions on its move to do away with the valedictorian, salutatorian, and other "hierarchical" awards.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas said the review would be part of the department's revision of the K to 12 Curriculum for School Year 2024-2025.

"Since magre-revise naman tayo ng ating curriculum effective School Year 2024-2025, it comes with a revision or modification of our classroom assessment policies that will also entail, possibly, a revision of our grading system and awards and recognition," Bringas told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Kailangan lang kasi ang ating assessment, aligned sa ating curriculum. So kung magre-revise tayo ng curriculum, meron tayong revision din kung paano i-a-assess iyong mga competencies na na-a-achieve ng mga bata under the new curriculum," he added.

Bringas said DepEd has discontinued the old system of "hierarchical" awards since 2016, under the administration of then Education Secretary Armin Luistro.

The new system, Bringas said, was intended to "veer away" from competition among learners and instead recognize "personal achievements."

"Nakikita natin iyong effect ng ganyang hierarchical award sa mga bata, nagkakaroon ng mga pressure coming from parents, from family na kailangan ikaw yung Top 1, Top 2, Top 3 and so on," he said.

For 7 years, graduating students have been given the following academic recognitions: With Highest Honors, if the total grade average ranks between 98 and 100; With High Honors, if students get a total average of 96 to 97, and With Honors, if the total grade average falls from 90 to 94.

"With these awards, walang ganyang pressure dahil you are competing with yourself and not with others," Bringas added.

He noted that the new system had become "acceptable" since it was introduced, despite complaints by some parents that had already been addressed at the school level.

While the new system has been in force since 2016, a Facebook post with former Education Secretary Leonor Briones' 2021 clarification on the policy has gone viral since it was posted on Saturday.

The discussion came days before public schools in the Philippines held their moving-up and graduation ceremonies.

Even teachers are divided on the new system, according to Teachers' Dignity Coalition chairman Benjo Basas.

"Ang binabanggit naman po dito, para wala na po iyong mga inggitan, selosan, competition... lumulutang iyong iba't ibang mga idea hinggil dito. May ibang pabor, may ibang gustong linawin pa ito," he said.

But Basas noted that the policy should be reviewed, echoing sentiments of his fellow teachers.

"Kasi iyong pagkakaroon ng valedictorian, salutatorian... it's really a recognition sa pagsisikap ng mga bata," he said.



