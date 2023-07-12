Angat Dam. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) is preparing to conduct cloud seeding operations in Cagayan Valley and Bohol province, an official said Wednesday.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office in Cagayan Valley requested and provided funds for the cloud seeding operations, said Engr. Ernesto Brampio, chief of Water Resources Management Division.

"Nag-conduct kami ng joint area assessment for pre-operation of cloud seeding, at base sa recommendations ng mga kasamahan, kailangan na talaga mag-cloud seeding," Brampio said in an online press conference.

"Nakapag-allocate po ang DA Region 2 ng P9 million para sa cloud seeding operations. Sa Visayas naman, sa Bohol, nag-request ang provincial office at nakapag-provide naman sila ng worth P2.5 million," he added.

(We conducted a joint area assessment for pre-operation of cloud seeding, and based on the recommendations of our colleagues, the cloud seeding is now necessary. The DA Region 2 allocated P9 million for the cloud seeding operations. In the Visayas, in Bohol, the provincial office requested cloud seeding and provided P2.5 million.)

Cloud seeding is costly and rests on several factors, including the presence of "seedable" clouds, land area, and crops involved, Brampio said.

Each sortie, a term for take off and landing, lasts for one hour and costs P50,000.

To ensure cost efficiency, the minimum land area should at least be 1,000 hectares, crops should already be in the critical stage, and dams should be below minimum operating level.

Brampio said a team would assess whether cloud seeding is needed in Angat Dam, where the water level recently fell below the minimum operating capacity.

Previous cloud seeding operations had an 8 in 10 success of producing rains, he said.

RELATED VIDEO: