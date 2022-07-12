Employment-seekers apply at a job fair at Farmer’s Market in Cubao, Quezon City on July 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Marcos administration is looking into proposals to reform the country's current education curriculum amid the rise of automation and to address jobs mismatch, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos, Jr., during the second Cabinet meeting held earlier Tuesday, was "fully supportive" of such proposals "in order to equip students with skills required by different industries."

"Marcos told his Cabinet members that basic education skills and knowledge must be improved to prepare students as they pursue higher level of learning," the statement read.

“Among the suggestions to address these standing issues include a reform of the current curriculum since the rise of automation has posed a threat to many jobs,” said Angeles.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual agreed, suggesting that there might be a need for the country to send teachers abroad.

The trade chief said they will work closely with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to respond to the issue.

There were around 2.93 million jobless Filipinos in May 2022, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed. This was 0.3 percent higher than the 5.7 percent jobless rate in April, but was lower than the 7.7 percent jobless rate in May 2021.

There was no mention in the press release about Vice-President Sara Duterte's views on the issue. She currently holds the education portfolio.

