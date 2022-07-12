Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines' new COVID-19 infections may reach as high as 17,000 daily by the end of July, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

In a statement, DOH said their latest projections show daily cases in Metro Manila may reach as high as 11,186 by the end of July, with nationwide cases possibly reaching up to 17,105 by the end of the month.

DOH said these numbers are based on the current compliance to minimum public health standards (MPHS) and may still change depending on the public's compliance.

"If MPHS further declines, along with other factors contributing to higher transmission rates such as lowered vaccination effective coverage and higher mobility, cases may be as high as 22,187," it added.

The agency reiterated its call to the public to avail of the booster shot to further protect themselves from infection.

"Given this, the DOH continuously encourages the eligible population to get vaccinated and boosted with our COVID-19 vaccines. The DOH and NVOC are currently focusing efforts to ramp-up the rollout of vaccines for our current priority groups through granular and localized analysis of areas with low vaccine coverage of 1st boosters and high numbers of unvaccinated which is concurrent to the goal of the current administration in building a wall of immunity against COVID-19," it added.

As of Tuesday, the country recorded 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and no new death, data from the DOH showed.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 14,464, the highest since April 23, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,721,413.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 597 are from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 10 to 11 is at 10.2 percent, Guido added.

The country's first COVID-19 infection was reported on Jan. 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,640.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,646,309.

From July 4 to July 10, the country tallied an average of 1,467 virus cases per day, which is 39 percent higher than the infections reported from the previous week, the DOH said.

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 15.3 million have received their booster shots.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until July 15, Malacañang said.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially on wearing face masks.

RELATED VIDEO