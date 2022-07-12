Health workers administer booster shots to minors at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center vaccination site in San Juan City on June 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Senators on Tuesday gave different views regarding the recommendation of infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante to mandate booster shots to ensure the public’s protection against COVID-19.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III in a text statement downplayed the protection people are getting from boosters, claiming that vaccines and boosters offer no protection to new COVID variants.

“How then can we expect these vaccines and boosters to provide 'artificial immunity' to the new existing variants for which even 'natural immunity' from actual infection does not even work?” Pimentel said.

“Let us not expose our people to chemicals which are still under experimental use,” he added.

Asked what could be for him would be the best individual protection against the virus, Pimentel, a COVID-19 survivor, said one should learn to live with it.

“Learn to live with the COVID-19 virus (just as we, the human race, are currently living with around 3,000 other viruses out there), and observe basic health and precautionary measures: wear mask, keep distance, be healthy, be clean and hygienic, do not be too talkative,” he stressed.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros is also against the idea of resorting to giving mandatory boosters to the public.

“Tulad ng pagtutol ko sa mandatory vaccination, hindi rin po ako sang-ayon sa mandatory booster. Ang dapat nating gawin ay ipagpatuloy, paigtingin pa nga ang ating public health education para kumbinsihin ang ating mga kababayan na hindi pa nagpapa-bakuna, o hindi pa nagpapa-booster, na malayang gawin ito alang-alang sa kanilang sarili, sa kanilang pamilya at sa ating buong lipunan,” Hontiveros said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Loren Legarda urged all “qualified” and “eligible,” including those with comorbidities, to receive the jab.

“I would strongly urge all those qualified, eligible, based on age, and comorbidities, to avail of the booster shots all over the country, to ensure our health and that of our workforce, and families. This is beneficial to the economy, to the education of our children, and to our own well-being,” Legarda said.

Sen. Christopher Go, chairman of the Senate health committee, also stressed the need to widen an information drive about the importance of the vaccine.

“While we have to respect the right of each Filipino to choose whether to get vaccinated or not, we should also provide them all the right information they need to make the right decision for their safety and the safety of their communities — especially now that science shows the need to get inoculated again with booster shots,” Go said.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, meanwhile, is in favor of the mandatory booster shot.

“Now that we are seeing again an increase in cases and the positivity rate, as we also expect the waning of potency of vaccines which were administered six months ago, it is the duty of the government to decide swiftly (upon the advice of our health experts) and to implement urgent measures to protect its citizens against this dreaded disease," he said.

The Philippines last week recorded 10,271 new COVID-19 cases, while the number of severe and critical patients slightly increased, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed Monday.