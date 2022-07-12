Hontiveros urges gov't to ensure schools' readiness for in-person classes

MANILA — The government must first check the urgent concerns of schools, teachers, and children before embarking on its planned 100 percent face-to-face classes next month, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

An unprepared school environment, according to Hontiveros, can bring health concerns to everyone, considering the rising number of COVID cases in the country.

“Palapit na yung face-to-face classes on a wider scale. Baka may mga paaralan na magwa-100 percent na face-to-face. Nag-aalala talaga, pati mga guro dyian. Kasi nga kung babalik sa 40, 60, 80 students per classroom na kulang-kulang pa, na butas-butas pa ang budget at infrastructure para sa COVID prevention at COVID response. Paano natin magagawa yung gusto nating balik-eskwela na ligtas?” Hontiveros pointed out during a virtual interview.

In such kind of situation, recommendations for mandatory vaccination or boosters are also understandable, she said.

Still, Hontiveros stated that she doesn’t approve the idea of forcing people, particularly children, to receive a jab.

“Tingin ko kailangan pa ring mag-stretch and gobyerno, ang DepEd and CHED para humanap ng mga mas tamang paraan para siguruhin ang balik-aral o balik-eskwelang ligtas,” she said.

Hontiveros said there are still many parents who are against the idea of allowing their children to have COVID vaccinations but are being required by school administrations to have their child vaccinated, just like the story of a flight attendant who she will be meeting in the coming days, along with other parents.

Hontiveros’ suggestion to the government is to come up with various measures or arrangements inside school campuses so they can safely accommodate all learners.

Among them is the holding of classrooms dedicated only to either vaccinated or unvaccinated children; holding alternate face-to-face class schedules, or a hybrid session.

School campuses must also have ample face masks and water supply that children can use.

There should be big spaces to ensure that students can properly observe physical distancing, the senator said.

Teachers, meantime, also have their own concerns, Hontiveros noted.

“Ang mga guro, humihingi na rin.. para may budget talaga sila, Para sa gadget, connectivity at saka sa load. Pero dito sa face-to-face learning, kailangan may sapat na bilang lamang, tamang bilang lang ng mga estudyante sa bawat classroom,” she said.

“Doon sa mga guro, alam ko marami pa na gustong magpabakuna at booster, pero di pa naisasagawa ito, kailangan i-provided din ito ng libre ng ating gobyerno para mas maluiwag ang loob at mas ligtas nilang magagampanan ang ang kanilang mga responsibilidad. At huwag po nating kalimutan ang mga administration, ang mga non-teaching personel,” Hontiveros added.

All these, she said, must be achieved before face-to-face classes resume next month.

