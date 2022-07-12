DOH to LGUs: Follow guidelines on 2nd COVID booster shots

San Juan City rolls out its second booster shots against COVID-19 for senior citizens and medical frontliners at the Vmall Greenhills vaccination site on May 20, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday warned local government units that are administering second booster doses to populations outside of its specified guidelines, saying it will actually be more disadvantageous to their constituents.

Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire made the remarks after some local governments have allegedly started giving 2nd booster doses to non-immunocompromised and non-elderly individuals, as well as to non-health workers.

“Kailangan kung ano 'yung binigay as guidelines, 'yun ang sundin natin. Unang-una because may science kung bakit tayo nagrerekomenda o hindi nagrerekomenda ng specific sectors para sa specific na bakuna,” she said.

The official also said that giving such jabs beyond the recommended population may cause inconvenience, especially when it comes to reactogenicity.

“Ang isang binababala ng mga eksperto pag tayo ay maya't maya nakaka-receive ng bakuna na hindi naman naayon sa ating guidelines, 'yun pong reactogenecity, ibig sabihin, kapag kayo ay naka-receive ng vaccine, nandun 'yung tsansa na mas nare-react ang katawan natin sa bakuna lalong-lalo kung hindi ito indicated,” she said.

Vergeire added that individuals who are not yet recommended to receive 2nd boosters will render the shot useless as they cannot report these and make them reflect in certain documents such as the VaxCert.

The public’s uptake of boosters has been low compared to when the COVID-19 jabs first made it into the country in March last year.

The health agency acknowledged that stable vaccine supplies and minimal queues in vaccination have encouraged some individuals to get boosted even if they don’t fit the guidelines.

“Sana po we are all aligned with our strategies and targets and priorities. Suyurin natin, let’s map out, hanapin ang mga senior citizens na hindi pa nabibigyan ng primary. Let’s map out also those individuals na hindi pa nabibigyan ng first booster dose. Dun po natin ilipat ang ating efforts sa ngayon, para tayo ay magkaroon ng sabay-sabay na effort at maitaas natin ang antas ng boosters sa ating bansa and therefore giving adequate protection to the population,” Vergeire said.

