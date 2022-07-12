Marcos, who is still recovering from COVID-19, attended his second Cabinet meeting virtually. Photo from Bongbong Marcos' Twitter post.



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, on Tuesday discussed with his Cabinet strategies to boost the country's inclusive economic growth, infrastructure, and transport projects, his Press Secretary said.

Marcos, who is still recovering from COVID-19, attended his second Cabinet meeting virtually.

"Kahit pangkasalukuyan tayong naka-isolate, patuloy ang ating mga pagpupulong at iba pang tungkulin sa pamamagitan ng internet," Marcos said on social media.

(Even if we are under isolation, we are still attending to our meetings and duties virtually.)

"Marami ang maitatawid na komunikasyon sa matibay at mabisang digital infrastructure na siya ring sinisikap nating pagandahin pa," he added.

(We can bridge the gap in communication through a strong digital infrastructure that we are still trying to improve.)

Photos released on his social media accounts showed his Cabinet members listening to him during their meeting in Malacañang.

Solicitor-General Menardo Guevarra said the meeting started at 9 a.m. and focused on "heavy" agenda which also included the country's tourism and spending plan.

"I think we will end at around 1:30 p.m. Highlights will be announced by the press secretary," Guevarra told Palace reporters.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, meanwhile, said the Department of Budget and Management discussed next year's fiscal plan geared "towards the promotion of broad-based and inclusive economic recovery and growth."

The Department of Public Works and Highways tackled the continuation of the Build, Build, Build program and "infrastructure convergence programs."

The transportation department, on the other hand, presented its priority programs, according to Angeles. Marcos earlier said he would subsidize train fares to students at the end of the year and also extended free rides in EDSA-Carousel.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista this week said government would need P1.4 billion to continue the Libreng Sakay program in EDSA until year-end.

No other details on the meeting were immediately available.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

