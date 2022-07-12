

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs will no longer destroy smuggled luxury vehicles, according to Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

The finance department ordered the bureau in April that smuggled luxury vehicles should be auctioned off instead, as another source of revenue for the government.

According to Customs Deputy Commissioner Edward James Dy Buco, they have already auctioned off 3 luxury vehicles. There are 20 more to be auctioned, with an estimated value of P100 million.

A task force has been formed together with the Bureau of Treasury and Landbank in conducting the auction. Dy Buco said consignees associated with the smuggled vehicles will be barred from bidding.

The BOC is also conducting background checks on bidders to make sure that they are not dummy representatives of smugglers. They are also crosschecking with the BIR to make sure that they are compliant tax payers.

The BOC is encouraging the public to participate in the auction. Details of the auction can bene found in the Customs website.

Guerrero said they are studying the possibility of auctioning off other smuggled items, such as machinery and rice. He, however, prefers that the auction process be delegated to the Landbank and the Bureau of Treasury.

