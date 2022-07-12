Aerial photo of the fire incident at Magazine #5 at 10th Forward Service Support Unit of Army Support Command inside the 4ID camp. Photo from 4ID

MANILA—Three civilians sustained minor injuries after a fire struck an ammunition dump inside Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro, the military said Tuesday.

The victims were treated at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital and are now in stable condition, Armed Forces of the Philippines acting spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

No soldier was harmed in the incident.

Aguilar said civilians residing near the ammo complex were evacuated to the camp's gymnasium and the covered court of Barangay Patag.

The fire broke out at the ammunition dump of the 10th Forward Service Support Unit of Army Support Command inside Camp Evangelista Tuesday midnight.

The incident was declared fire out at 3 a.m.

"A thorough investigation is now ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident and prevent the recurrence of a similar incident in the future," Aguilar said.

