Home  >  News

3 civilians hurt in ammo dump fire in Camp Evangelista in CDO

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 03:59 PM

Photo from 4ID
Aerial photo of the fire incident at Magazine #5 at 10th Forward Service Support Unit of Army Support Command inside the 4ID camp. Photo from 4ID

MANILA—Three civilians sustained minor injuries after a fire struck an ammunition dump inside Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro, the military said Tuesday.

The victims were treated at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital and are now in stable condition, Armed Forces of the Philippines acting spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

No soldier was harmed in the incident.

Aguilar said civilians residing near the ammo complex were evacuated to the camp's gymnasium and the covered court of Barangay Patag.

The fire broke out at the ammunition dump of the 10th Forward Service Support Unit of Army Support Command inside Camp Evangelista Tuesday midnight.

The incident was declared fire out at 3 a.m.

"A thorough investigation is now ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident and prevent the recurrence of a similar incident in the future," Aguilar said.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Regional news   Regions   Cagayan de Oro   Camp Evangelista   Camp Edilberto Evangelista   military   military camp   fire   blaze   explosion   blast   civilians   hurt   injured   injuries  