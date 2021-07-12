Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 20,943 with 10 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,943 as 10 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

Today's tally of new cases is the highest in a week.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,344 as 12,354 of those infected have recovered, while 1,245 have died.

There are currently 95 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,735 in the Asia Pacific, 940 in Europe, 4,567 in the Middle East and Africa, and 102 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad is now 95.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/lDVVCVb3nj — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 12, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,478,061 people. The tally includes 26,015 deaths, 1,402,918 recoveries, and 49,128 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 186.9 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

