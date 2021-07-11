QC bar that violated health protocols faces shutdown order

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Quezon City government will issue a closure order against a bar where guests were seen partying without face masks and social distancing, an official said Monday.

Videos of the party made rounds online and the QC Task Force Disiplina identified the establishment as Cisco Bar in San Francisco Del Monte, according to its head Rannie Ludovica.

"Ang nangyari ho dyan sa Cisco Bar merong may birthday at 'yung mga magkakakilala naglilipatan nang naglilipatan ng mga tables at the same time ang daming na-violate na health protocols dito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(What happened in Cisco Bar was there was someone who was celebrating their birthday and their acquaintances moved from table to table. At the same time, many health protocols were violated.)

"Definitely today or mamaya lalabasan po yan ng closure order ng ating mayor."

(Definitely today or later our mayor will issue a closure order.)

The guests were social media influencers, said Ludovica.

"Mga kilala ho eh, mga influencer po yan. Dapat alam po nila ano ang health protocols po natin," he said.

(They are known people, they're influencers. They should know our protocols.)

"Kung on-site namin silang nakita, may pananagutan. Pero iinvite po namin, kukunin namin ang guest list kung may contact tracing na form po sila which is mandato ho yun."

(If we caught them on-site they will be held liable. We will invite them, we'll get the guest list or contact tracing forms, which are mandated.)

The Task Force conducts on-site inspection but failed to do so when the incident happened last Friday due to a riot in Timog, Ludovica said.

