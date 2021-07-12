PDP-Laban conflict must be resolved internally, says regional exec

Energy Secretary and PDP-Laban vice chairman Alfonso Cusi and Senator Manny Pacquiao. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Ruling party PDP-Laban must resolve its conflict internally, a regional officer said Monday.

The camp of the party's acting president Sen. Manny Pacquiao over the weekend expelled vice chairman Alfonso Cusi, deputy secretary general Melvin Matibag, and membership committee Head Astra Naik for allegedly violating several provisions of the party's constitution.

"I think it’s something we need to resolve internally. Magkaroon ng (We need a) way forward for all the members to get past their conflict but at the same time continue standing on the principles of the party," Quirino Governor Dakila Cua told ANC's Headstart.

"Sa tingin ko naman kasi (I think) the rules of the party are crafted by the members. Di naman yan kung sino ang mataas na opisyal siya lang ang masusunod, ang masusunod diyan mga miyembro."

(It's not high officials who should make the decisions, it should be the members.)

Cua said he hopes that the party would resolve its in-fighting during its national assembly on July 17.

"Ang worry ko yung moves like this, yung pag-expel, yung developments will further deepen the factions within the party. Nawawala na yung opportunity for dialogue," he said.

(My worry is that moves like this, expulsion, will further deepen the factions within the party. There's no more opportunity for dialogue.)

"Magkaroon man lang ng (I hope there will be) consultation with the members tapos whatever happens there, everybody respects because that what the membership decided."

The rift in the ruling party begun when Pacquiao was named acting president without the knowledge of its chairman President Rodrigo Duterte, Cusi earlier said.

A party meeting in May that Pacquiao did not sanction resulted in a resolution urging Duterte, 76, to seek the vice presidency in next year's national elections and choose his running mate.

Pacquiao and Duterte have been engaged in a word war after the former criticized his once close ally over his position on the South China Sea issue and alleged corruption under the current administration.

The senator is presently in the United States to train for an upcoming boxing bout.