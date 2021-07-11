'No malls, no crowded areas': Metro Manila to release more guidelines on allowing kids outdoors

Families stroll along the Manila baywalk on July 11, 2021. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVId-19 recently allowed children ages five and up are to go outdoors, except in facilities such as malls, in areas under GCQ, GCQ with restrictions, and MGCQ. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors will release additional guidelines for children aged 5 and up who are now allowed outdoors, an official said Monday.

The Metro Manila Council will meet in the next few days to come up with guidelines such as adult supervision and areas that the children may visit, said Benhur Abalos, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

"Kung nakita na nating medyo maraming tao iwasan na natin, ito ay para sa mga anak natin at para sa atin din. 'Wag na ho tayo sumiksik sa lugar na ‘yun," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If we see that there are already many people, let's avoid the area, it's for our children and us also. Let's not overcrowd.)

"Lalagyan pa naming karagdagang regulasyon. Dapat siguro accompanied sila by adults, 'di puwedeng sila-sila lang."

(We will also place additional regulations, maybe children should be accompanied by adults.)

Children aged 5 and above are now allowed in outdoor areas such as parks, playgrounds, outdoor tourist sites in areas under modified general community quarantine and GCQ (except areas with heightened restrictions), the Interagency Task Force Against COVID-19 said last week.

The IATF, however, barred children from “mixed-use indoor/outdoor buildings and facilities such as malls and similar establishments.”

Local governments also have authority to raise the age restrictions depending on their COVID-19 situation.

Schools in the country remain shut, social gatherings are still restricted and public transport services are operating below capacity.

Authorities have given the greenlight for children aged 12 and above to be vaccinated, but not until other priority groups have been inoculated.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos this year to safely reopen the economy. At least 3 million people have been fully inoculated, Malacañang said Thursday.