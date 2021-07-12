Immigration bureau warns foreign vloggers vs activities violating conditions of stay in PH

MANILA — Foreign nationals doing vlogs should not engage in activities violating the conditions of their stay in the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said Monday.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente noted there have been multiple reports of foreign vloggers posting videos that engage in endorsements or sales of products, which can be considered as violation of their stay.



“Online videos of these influencers bring entertainment to many, which could be a source of much-needed relief from the stress brought about by the pandemic,” Morente said in a statement.

“Vloggers promoting the beautiful places in our country could even help revive and boost tourism," he added.

“However, vlogging should not be used as a means to sell products. Accepting local endorsements, selling products, and engaging in other activities for profit while holding a temporary visitors’ visa is considered a deportable offense,” the immigration chief said.

Morente warned violators not to "overstep their boundaries and perform actions only within the activities allowed in their visas.”

“If found guilty, violators can face deportation and blacklisting from the Philippines,” he said.

The BI said they charged a social media influencer last February for performing in gainful activity without the necessary permit or visa, after allegedly engaging in the online retail of notebooks, bags, and

toiletries.

