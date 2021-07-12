'I want her spared': Duterte reiterates objection to Sara's possible presidential bid

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his objection to his daughter's possible presidential bid in the upcoming national elections, saying he wants to spare her from the "vagaries of politics" in the Philippines.

According to Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is merely open to the idea of running for president, but that does not mean she will indeed run.

"Open lang. That is all there is to it. As usual, may I give a little bit of personal comment dito sa programang ito. My stand is I am against, really, the candidacy of my daughter. I want her spared from the, itong vagaries of politics dito sa Pilipinas. Lalo na itong mga personalities around, the likes of Trillanes, De Lima. Walang ginawa kundi mag-atake ng mga kapwa tao nila. I'd rather na ibigay ang gobyerno sa kanila, let them win. I wish them luck, and even wish them to win, kung manalo sila, para kanila na itong gobyerno at gawin nila ang gusto nilang gawin," he said in a recorded public briefing aired Monday.

(She's just open to the idea. That is all there is to it. As usual, may I give a little bit of personal comment in this program. My stand is I am against, really, the candidacy of my daughter. I want her spared from the vagaries of politics in the Philippines. Especially with these personalities around, the likes of Trillanes, De Lima. They do nothing but attack others. I'd rather give them the reins of government. I wish them luck, and even wish them to win, if they will win, so that they can do what they want with the government.)

Duterte also said he will get hurt if his daughter gets attacked by his critics.

"Ako, masasaktan ako kapag, siyempre anak ko. Bastos itong bunganga ni Trillanes, ewan ko kung saan niya nakuha 'yang katangian na 'yan. Pati itong si De Lima. She is wallowing in pity and as a consequence of that, she has become virulent, almost," he said.

(I will get hurt, of course, because she is my child. Trillanes has a rude mouth, I don't know where he got that trait. Even De Lima. She is wallowing in pity and as a consequence of that, she has become virulent, almost.)

"Ako gusto ko itabi ko na lang muna ang anak ko. Maybe some other time, not at this time when Philippine politics is crowded with people in the likes of Trillanes tapos 'yung si De Lima. Run at some other time, 'wag ngayon kasi wala kang ma-ano dito. Mabastos ka lang. It's not good for a woman to be, you know, being brazen masyado 'yung mga salita at masaktan lang," Duterte added.

(I want to set her aside. Maybe some other time, not at this time when Philippine politics is crowded with people in the likes of Trillanes and De Lima. Run at some other time, but not now. She will just get disrespected. It is not good for a woman to be, you know, be brazen with her words and get hurt.)

Duterte has long been vocal about his objection to his daughter's possible presidential bid, despite calls for the latter to run for president in 2022.

Duterte-Carpio also said earlier that both her parents disliked the idea of her gunning for the presidency in next year’s elections.

She has yet to decide on the matter, but told the public to wait until October this year on whether she would run for president in the 2022 national elections.