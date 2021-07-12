Remains of flight crew and co-pilot in C-130 crash brought to Davao

Courtesy of TOWEASTMIN

The remains of Airman First Class (A1C) Fortunate Regidor PAF and First Lieutenant Karl Hintay, the flight crew and co-pilot of the ill-fated C-130 aircraft that crashed in Sulu, arrived in Davao City over the weekend.

Full military honors were accorded when the remains were pulled out from the military aircraft that carried them before they were turned over to their grieving families.

Regidor was an enlisted member of the Philippine Air Force assigned at 220th Airlift Wing, a loadmaster during military flights and was one of seasoned flight crews in the service, according to the PAF. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The remains of Hintay were cremated in Mactan, Cebu. His mother, Daisy Hintay, carried the urn of his son as she walked out from the military aircraft.

At 18, Hintay entered the Philippine Military Academy where he graduated as a member of the PMA “Salaknib” Class 2017. He then joined the Philippine Air Force to become a pilot.

He graduated as a PAF military pilot at PAF Flying School on October 26, 2018, then was assigned to the 220th Airlift Wing.

He was described by his colleagues and friends as a happy and a very approachable person.

Due to the crash in Sulu, the Philippines' C-130 fleet has been grounded pending the result of of the investigation on the tragedy which claimed the lives of 50 soldiers and 3 civilians.

The remains of five other soldiers who were passengers of the ill-fated C-130 also arrived in Cagayan de Oro Monday morning.

They were PFC Carlos D Dapanas Jr, TSgt. Nelson B Hadjiri, PFC Philip Dante Camilosa, Cpl. Jay-ar V Obenita, and Pvt. Carlos Jhun C Paragua Jr.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

