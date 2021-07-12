Philippines confirms 5,204 new COVID-19 cases

Health workers inoculate patients with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine inside a movie theater turned into a temporary vaccination site in Manila, on June 11, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 5,204 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of those who have been infected with the coronavirus in the country to 1,478,061 on Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Of the cumulative total, 49,128 or 3.3 percent are active cases, the lowest record in four days, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. The number of active cases reported in previous days has been adjusted for duplicated.

The country also logged 5,811 additional recoveries and 100 new deaths due to the disease, the DOH said.

The total number of COVID-19-related fatalities stood at 26,015, while the total number of recovered patients is 1,402,918.

The number of additional confirmed infections is the lowest in five days, or since July 7 when the DOH announced 4,289 new cases, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

It is the third day that the daily tally of new recoveries counted more than 5,000, the group added.

"Seventy-five cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases and 62 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths," the DOH said in its daily bulletin.

"All labs were operational on July 10, 2021, while 8 labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System," it added

As of July 11, the Philippines has administered some 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to data from the DOH.

Of the total 13,196,282 vaccine doses given, some 9.6 million first doses were first jabs, while around 3.5 million were second shots, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

A survey conducted on June 7-16 this year showed that more Filipinos are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 2,400 adult respondents in the Pulse Asia survey, 43 percent said they were willing to be inoculated against the virus.

The number is a 27 percentage point increase from the 16 percent in February.

The survey also showed that 36 percent of Filipinos do not want to get vaccinated while 16 percent are undecided.

The Philippines' average daily vaccination rate dropped to 212,607 last week from the 254,141 jabs administered daily between June 28 and July 4, 2021.

"To fully vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the year, the pace should now be around 730,000 daily," ABS-CBN Data Analytics team head Edson Guido had said.

With the current pace of the government's vaccination program, the Philippines is expected to attain herd immunity by February 2023 or in 1.6 years, he added.

