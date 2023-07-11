Transgender couple holds wedding celebration in Cebu

A transgender couple in Cebu celebrates their wedding. Photo courtesy of Carlo Abaquita



A rainbow-themed wedding celebration of a transgender couple in Mandaue City, Cebu has made the rounds on social media.

Transgender couple Jazzie Tiro and Mac Balbuena said they wanted to recreate their civil wedding held at the British Embassy in Manila.

"I was actually overwhelmed because at first, I was hesitant. I knew that we will be the first," said the bride, Tiro.

Their celebration included a reenactment of the wedding in which Tiro walked down the aisle in her wedding gown with Balbuena waiting for her.

When they kissed after the host announced them husband and wife, the lights burst into the colors of the rainbow.

"My friends told me that I can inspire a lot of people," said Tiro, who had gender-affirming surgery in the United Kingdom where she is already a citizen.

Wedding coordinator Carlo Abaquita posted on social media the photos and videos of the wedding celebration and has now over 500 shares.

"Love is indeed universal," said Abaquita.

In a few weeks, Tiro will fly back to the United Kingdom, where she works at a hospital's radiology technology department. Balbuena will eventually join her in the UK.

"I was hesitant, but now I see the impact of it all," Tiro said.

Tiro and Balbuena hope that transgender marriage will finally be legal in the Philippines.

— Report from Annie Perez