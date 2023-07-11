SONA 2023: No more mandatory COVID testing, director unknown yet

MANILA -- Two weeks before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. holds his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), the House of Representatives showed the media Monday some of its new protocol for the annual gathering.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, Jr. led his deputies in doing a walkthrough of the Batasan Pambansa Plenary Hall, venue of the President's big speech and the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress on July 24.

Velasco showed media where the President will pass as he enters the plenary hall, as well as the yellow-colored chairs in the Central Gallery, which is where the VVIP's---including the First Family, the Vice President, and past presidents--will sit.

Yellow is a color traditionally associated with the long time political rivals of the president's family. That's because the lawmakers' chairs are blue, while the audience chairs are red. Combined, all the seats will carry the country's flag colors.

COVID-19 testing will no longer be mandatory for all.

Those vaccinated twice no longer need to be tested, as only those unvaccinated need to submit a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before.

"As I've said earlier there will be a separate treatment for those unvaccinated staff and guests. That means they have to submit their RT-PCR test results 48 hours before SON... Then we will have some non-invasive thermal equipment doon sa main entrances sa Plenary so that if you exceed the normal temperature body temperature then you'll be required to take the RT-PCR or antigen," Velasco said.

The red carpet will be rolled out and as in the past, that's where invited guests who will expectedly be dressed to the nines in Filipiniana will pass.

Velasco also said they are already finalizing the guest list which could run up to over 2,000, though only less than that will get to sit inside the Plenary hall.

"All in all we will have1,700 available seats in the plenary and then we will have extra halls, extra rooms for those guests who cannot be accommodated dito sa plenary. We have the Romualdez hall and the Women's Legislative Hall that can accommodate easily 300 persons or guests," Velasco explained.

Before entering the session hall, Velasco showed media the giant LED screens installed at the main lobby showing on loop the pictures of House leaders and members.

Those who do not want to be physically present in the session hall can still participate in the SONA electronically, as the House is keeping the hybrid session format for now.

FACE TO FACE?

The Secretary General however explained that the hybrid session format ultimately will be decided when the President declares formally that the pandemic is over.

"Face to face will become mandatory but with SONA which is the start of the 2nd session we will remain under this hybrid," he said.

Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. however won't be among those allowed to join electronically.

Meantime, Velasco said there is still no word as to who will helm the SONA coverage.

Last year, it was helmed by Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano.

"Wala pa kaming advice kung sino talaga yung magiging director. Let's wait for the advise from the Office of the President but right now we're coordinating with the Office of the Press Secretary," he said.