PNP defends POGO raid in Las Piñas amid looming Senate probe

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it welcomes a possible Senate probe into its controversial raid of an illegal POGO operation in Las Piñas, saying this would afford them an opportunity to air their side of the story.

PNP Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the PNP stands by its Las Piñas operation conducted last month by the Anti Cybercrime Group.

"Not necessarily to investigate but we also want to hear their side," Maranan said.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has flagged the human trafficking raid for allegedly failing to coordinate with the DOJ’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and for pushing through with the raid despite supposed lack of evidence.

Maranan insists the search warrants were valid and that police made all the necessary coordinations with other agencies.

"The PNP conducted surveillance, validation, investigation, and that (led) to a search warrant sa husgado," Maranan said.

He added that the 5 Chinese nationals charged were now just waiting for legal representatives for them to be released following a DOJ resolution.

Maranan disclosed that the PNP will coordinate with the DOJ on concerns the department has on police operations against POGOs.

Earlier, Sen. Raffy Tulfo also called out the PNP for the Las Piñas raid and filed a resolution calling for an investigation.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian believs that the banning of POGOs in the country is now "very close."

Gatchalian led the Senate's investigation into the negative impact of POGOs in the country and recommended its total banning.

"I went to Malacañang to submit the report. Executive ang gagawa ng desisyon. Nagkaroon kami ng interaction. Nakita ko nababahala siya (President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.) sa POGO dahil sa krimen na lumalabas," he said.



