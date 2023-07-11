PAGASA photo

MANILA — Broad swaths of the Philippines will experience rainy weather due to the trough or extension of a newly formed low-pressure area (LPA), which is forecast to become a storm by the weekend, the state weather forecaster PAGASA said on Tuesday.

The LPA's trough will unleash scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on the Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar; the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands; and Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, according to the weather bureau's 24-hour bulletin issued at 4 p.m.

Elsewhere in the country, including Metro Manila, isolated rain showers or thunderstorms could be expected due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

The weather agency warns that flash floods or landslides are possible.

The LPA, located 575 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, may develop into a tropical depression over the weekend in either the eastern or western part of northern Luzon, said PAGASA.

It will be called "Dodong."

