PAGASA photo

MANILA — Skygazers, you're in for a treat this July through August.

Three meteor shower events will illuminate the skies from July 3 until August 23, 2023, and they will peak by late July, with at least one event generating up to 25 meteors per hour.

According to the astronomical agency PAGASA, the Southern δ-Aquariids, active from July 12 to 23 August, will reach its peak activity on July 30 and is forecast to produce 25 meteors per hour.

Another meteor shower event called the α-Capricornids is predicted to be active from July 3 to August 15 and will also peak on July 30. It is expected to make 5 meteors per hour.

"Both of these meteor showers can be found in the southeastern sky, and are likely to produce their best displays around 02:00 a.m. when their radiant point is highest in the sky," PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, a third meteor shower event, Piscis Austrinid Meteor Shower, will radiate the skies from July 15 to August 10. It will hit its peak on July 29.

"The Piscis Austrinids will be active from the time its radiant, Piscis Austrinus, begins to rise in the southeastern sky at 08:47 p.m. until before sunrise, producing an average of 5 meteors per hour," said PAGASA.

"The number of visible meteors increases as the radiant rises to its highest point in the sky around 02:00 a.m. The presence of the waxing gibbous Moon will cause substantial interference in the observation," it added.