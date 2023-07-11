Appeal of ex-congressman Pancrudo in PDAF guilty verdict denied

The Sandiganbayan Special 2nd Division denied the motion for reconsideration filed by former Bukidnon 1st District representative Candido Pancrudo, Jr. for the reversal of the guilty verdict handed down by the court in his Priority Development Assistance Fund scam cases.

In the resolution promulgated on July 10, 2023, the court affirmed the guilty verdict in Pancrudo’s eight cases of graft, four cases of malversation of public funds and four cases of malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents.

The court likewise denied the appeal of Pancrudo’s co-accused, Farmer Business Development Corporation representative Edward Labay.

“The court rules that the findings and conclusions contained in the decision dated April 14, 2023 stand,” the court said in the resolution penned by Division Chairperson Oscar Herrera, Jr., with the concurrence of Associate Justices Arthur Malabagiio, Lorifel Pahimna and Rafael Lagos.

Pancrudo and Labay were convicted for the misuse of P36.9 million PDAF from 2007 to 2008 through non-existent livelihood programs.

Also convicted by the court was former Technology and Resource Center group manager Rosalinda Lacsamana while other accused individuals, namely Consuelo Lilian Espirity, Marivic Jover, Dennis Cunanan and Francisco Figura were acquitted.

The court said in its resolution that there is no valid reason to modify their April decision since the arguments raised by Pancrudo and Labay were already considered.

Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi however maintained his dissenting opinion that the cases of Pancrudo should have been dismissed.

Musngi stressed in his dissent that the “mere endorsement” of Pancrudo of the projects does not equate to graft, among others.