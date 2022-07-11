Who will be the next PNP chief?

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday that a shortlist has been submitted for the selection of candidates for the next police chief.

Asked by reporters who the shortlisted candidates are, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said it would be best to ask Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, as he is the one tasked with submitting the shortlist.

The press conference was held while Abalos was holding a command conference with ranking officials and and regional directors of the PNP at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The meeting was held shortly after the PNP's flag-raising ceremony Monday morning.

“Patuloy pa rin po iyong deliberation and yung ating selection committee po ay patuloy pa rin pong dine-deliberate iyong mga possible na maging permanent PNP Chief. Sa ngayon po, wala pa pong ina-announce at lahat po tayo ay naghihintay din kung may i-a-announce,” said Fajardo.

(Our selection committee continues to deliberate candidates for the possible permanent PNP Chief. As of now, there are still no new announcements and we are also waiting for new developments.)

The PNP is currently headed by officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

Danao was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte before his term ended on June 30.