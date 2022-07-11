MANILA — The Supreme Court on Monday extended the application period for those taking the 2022 Bar examinations.

In a bulletin, SC announced that it moved the deadline of applications from July 15 to August 15.

READ: Bar Bulletin No. 4, S. 2022 -

Extension of the Deadline for Submission of Applications to Take the 2022 Bar Examinationshttps://t.co/LGt7NdHdIn#GetThatBar2022 #Bar2022 pic.twitter.com/dj14oePaM5 — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) July 11, 2022

This is to give prospective Bar exam takers "ample time to prepare and submit their documentary requirements, while still ensuring that the different offices of the Supreme Court will have enough time to process and verify the adequacy of the applications."

The decision to extend the application period, the Supreme Court said, was because of the "variance in the academic calendars of various law schools in the country," with some schools closing their academic year later than others.

The high court earlier set the application period for the 2022 Bar examinations from July 13 to July 15.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court held the first Bar examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with certain universities outside Metro Manila tapped as regional testing centers.

—with report from Mike Navallo

