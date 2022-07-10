Rizal bust sa Paris, pinasinayaan

PARIS - Opisyal nang pinasinayaan noong June 23 ang bust o rebulto ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa lugar na ipinangalan din sa kanya: Place Jose Rizal sa Rue De Maubeuge, sa 9th district sa Paris. Alas-onse ng umaga hinawi ang tabing na nakatakip sa bust ni Dr. Jose Rizal.

Pinangunahan ang makasaysayang araw nina Deputy Mayor ng Paris Arnaud Ngatcha, Mayor Delphine Bürkli ng 9th district ng Paris at Philippine Ambassador to France Junever Mahilum-West. Dumalo rin sa unveiling ng Rizal bust ang kaanak ni Rizal na si Maria Cecilia Lopez-Bretault na bumiyahe pa mula Estados Unidos.

Si Lopez-Bretault ay apo ni Rizal sa kanyang nakatatandang kapatid na si Paciano.

“The unveiling today is also a highlight of the commemorative activity for the 75th anniversary of Philippines-France diplomatic relations. It took more than 20 years since the establishment of the Place Jose Rizal, until the installation of this bust today. To realize this project, nagpapasalamat kami sa mga past ambassadors and also to the Rizalist association in France and Europe for their untiring, unrelenting support,” pahayag ni Ambassador Junever Mahilum-West, Philippine Embassy in France.

“Isang malaking karangalan ito sa sambayanang Pilipino. Lalong-lalo na ang ating mga kababayang Pilipino dito sa France and particularly dito sa Paris. Let us not forget the mission and vision of the Order of the Knights of Rizal, to propagate the teachings and the legacy of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal,” sabi ni Ferdinand Suba, Supreme Trustee, Knights of Rizal.

Hinawi ni Philippine Ambassador to France Junever Mahilum-West (pangalawa mula kaliwa) ang tabing ng bust at pedestal ni Dr. Jose Rizal kasama si Deputy Mayor ng Paris Arnaud Ngatcha (pinakakaliwa), Mayor Delphine Bürkli ng 9th arrondissement (pangatlo mula kanan), Maria Cecilia Lopez-Bretault (kaanak ni Dr. Rizal, apo ng kanyang kapatid na si Paciano (pangalawa mula kanan), at Ginoong Ferdinand Suba KGCR, Supreme Archivist ng Knights of Rizal Supreme Council (pinakakanan). | Paris PE photo

Sinariwa naman ng Deputy Mayor ng Paris ang kasaysayan at kabayanihan ni Dr. Jose Rizal, gayundin ang kaugnayan ni Rizal sa Paris kung saan siya unang dumalaw noong 1883 at nagbalik noong 1885 para mag-aral ng opthalmology sa ilalim ng pagsasanay ni Dr. Louis de Weckert.

Nagpabalik-balik din siya sa France kung saan natapos niya ang kanyang ikalawang nobela na El Filibusterismo noong 1891.

“It’s a great honor for me to be here to inaugurate the bust of Rizal. It’s a great honor because Jose Rizal is a hero, a hero of your freedom and he was here in Paris, a huge personality of the cultural world. It’s a great honor to honor this man, this hero and to celebrate the Filipino community here in Paris,” sabi ni Deputy Mayor Arnaud Ngatcha.

“It’s a beautiful day for Paris, for the Philippines. It’s a great honor to receive the statue of Rizal, it’s absolutely beautiful,” sabi ni Mayor Delphine Burkli ng 9th District ng Paris.

Puno naman ng pasasalamat ang apo ni Rizal na is Maria Cecilia Lopez-Bretault dahil sa hindi matatawarang pagpupugay kay Rizal sa France.

“This is really an honor that a bust of Jose Rizal is placed in Paris, an important city in Europe and of course the world, nakakalaki ng puso” sabi ni Lopez-Bretault, apo ni Rizal.

Ginawaran naman ang tatlong opisyales ng Knights of Rizal ng certificate of recognition. Dumalo rin ang iba’t-ibang delegasyon ng Knights of Rizal chapter mula sa Pilipinas, London, Ireland, The Netherlands, Italy, Czech Republic at south of France Knights of Rizal.

Matapos ang okasyon, nagsama-sama rin sa isang gala night ang mga opisyal ng Knights of Rizal.

(Kasama ang ulat ni Bong Agustinez sa Paris, France)

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol. Photos: DFA website

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO: