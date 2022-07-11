Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Monday has tested negative for COVID-19 based on antigen tests for the past 2 days.

Remulla is expected to report back to work on Thursday, according to Atty Mico Clavano from the Office of the Secretary of Justice.

“I'm OK na, negative na sa antigen for 2 days. But quarantine protocol is 7 days. So working from home now," the justice secretary said.

Remulla earlier told justice beat reporters that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

In a separate tweet on Sunday afternoon, Remulla said he has "recovered enough" and will work from home from Monday to Wednesday.

"4 days after testing positive, I believe that I have recovered enough to go back to work. But the protocol for those who are fully vaccinated is a seven day quarantine," he wrote.