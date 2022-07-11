MANILA - The Philippines' dengue cases have nearly doubled versus last year, data from the Department of Health showed Monday.

A total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, according to the DOH's latest national dengue data as of June 25.

The figure is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021, the health agency said.

The increase in dengue cases can be attributed to higher mobility of the population and the onset of the rainy season, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Base sa pagaaral, ang infectious diseases bumaba ang kanilang incidence ng 2020, 2021 because of restrictions," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Based on studies, incidences of infectious diseases decline in 2020, and 2021 because of restrictions.)

"Ngayong tag-ulan dumadami na po itong naiipunan ng tubig na 'di natin nababantayan."

(This rainy season, there are many areas that accumulate water which we're unable to monitor.)

The regions with the most cases were Central Luzon (9,426 cases or 15 percent), Central Visayas (7,741 cases or 12 percent), and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,684 cases or 9 percent).

Some 21,115 cases were recorded in May 29 to June 25 alone, the DOH said. Central Luzon (3,902 cases or 18 percent), Central Visayas (2,316 or 11 percent), and Metro Manila (1,997 or 9 percent) comprised majority of the cases.

A total of 74 deaths were reported so far this year or a case fatality rate of 0.4 percent. These deaths occurred in:

January: 36

February: 32

March: 39

April: 46

May: 63

June: 58

The DOH has downloaded funds to public hospitals and has instructed them to provide dengue fast lanes, Vergeire said.

The agency has several times reminded the public to follow the '4S Strategy':

SEARCH and destroy mosquito breeding sites

SECURE self-protection

SEEK early consultation

SUPPORT community fogging or spraying in high-case areas