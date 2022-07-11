President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The first 10 days of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration was "good", but the state of the country was not as it faced soaring fuel and food prices, a political analyst said Monday.

Marcos' Cabinet appointments were "mostly solid" and "less militarized" even if it was "assembled in the last 2 to 3 weeks," according to lawyer Tony La Viña, former dean of the Ateneo School of Government.

"The question kasi is how was the Marcos' first week and I said good. How is the country after that first week, not good. Not because of Marcos. Not good because there was a crisis," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The state of the nation is not good; it’s bad. There's an energy crisis, food crisis, the pandemic seems to be coming back... We're up to here in debt so the economy's no good. Marcos has a good set of people trying to address this and that's good."

Marcos' first executive order abolishing duplicate departments is also a step in the right direction, according to political analyst Edna Co, former dean of the National College of Public Administration and Governance.

"If you look at it from the public administration view, we agree with the principle adopted by the executive order, namely rightsizing the bureaucracy. We think bureaucracy is the biggest, most powerful instrument of the executive," she said.

"So far, the issuance of the executive order has been positive in the sense it just doesn't inherit what’s there. It scrutinized what needs to go where," she added.

Marcos' State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2 weeks is "very critical," said La Viña.

"It's very important as this president did not have a platform of government. The vision was very general and did not have specifics," he said.

"I really want to see in that SONA clear measures of unity [like] release of Sen. [Leila] De Lima. Ordering some kind of process that will lead to that. They cannot order the release, the courts will have to do that but for example not opposing petitions for bail she has filed," added the analyst.