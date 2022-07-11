Makati LGU investigating elevator collapse that killed 2 workers

The local government of Makati City on Monday said it is investigating the collapse of an elevator in a building in the city that caused the death of two workers.

In a statement, Mayor Abby Binay expressed her condolences to the family of the two elevator installers who died in the incident last Friday.

Binay has also ordered the city's Office of the Building Official to look into the incident.

"Mayor Abby Binay has ordered the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to closely coordinate with the Makati Police in the investigation of the case. All elevator repair works at the said building have been suspended until such time that the OBO lifts the suspension upon the contractor’s full compliance with safety protocols," the city government said.

The city government assured the families of the building that it will determine who must be held liable and provide just compensation.

"The city government reiterates its commitment to the safety and well-being of all Makatizens, including the clients and employees of establishments and corporate offices in the city. Rest assured that we will continue to strictly enforce safety protocols in all buildings to prevent a similar tragedy," it said.

The victims were employees of Concepcion Otis, an elevator service provider. They were repairing a broken elevator inside Burgundy Corporate Tower when the incident occurred.

