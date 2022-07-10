Intermittent rains cause another landslide in Cebu City

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) responded to a landslide on Sunday at Sitio Maling, Barangay Malubog.

According to the city’s public information office, one lane was partially blocked due to the landslide, and clearing operations were immediately done. None was reported hurt.

Aside from Cebu City responders, there were also personnel from Barangay Babag and Malubog, peace and security officers, volunteers, and the Department of Public Works.

The city and other parts of Cebu have been reeling from landslides after a series of intermittent rains brought by the southwest monsoon and the low-pressure area spotted in Infanta, Quezon, according to PAGASA.

This is the fourth landslide that the city has logged in the past week.

The CCDRRMO raised its blue alert status so that all barangays and other units will be on standby while unfavorable weather is occurring.

