Fire hits residential area in Caloocan City

A fire broke out in a residential area along 4th Avenue of Barangay 118 in Caloocan on Sunday evening, the city’s Bureau of Fire Department reported.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), a second alarm was raised for the blaze that started few minutes before 8:00 pm.

The fire was declared under controlled an hour later.

Officers of BFP are still trying to douse the fire, as of writing.

So far no fatalities and injuries have been reported.

The BFP has yet to determine the cause of the fire and the total damage.