CEBU CITY — The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the criminal complaints against former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for leaving his successor with a bare office and an allegedly missing city seal in 2019.

In a copy of the resolution released to the media on Monday, the Ombudsman said the complaints were junked due to a lack of probable cause.

Osmeña, his executive assistants, department heads, and security guards had faced graft, theft, and malicious mischief charges for allegedly taking government property that belonged to the mayor’s office.

But the Ombudsman noted that Osmeña followed the procedure in restoring the office at the 8th floor of the Cebu City Hall to its condition in 2016 prior to his term.

It also found that the former mayor spent personal funds for the office's rehabilitation after the city council denied his request for a P2-million budget.

“There is insufficient evidence showing that public respondents acted with manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence,” the resolution read.

The missing seal was also taken by the complainant, as reflected in the security guard’s logbook.

“The truth is finally out—former Tomas Osmeña was only taking what was his, and the approved plan was to restore the mayor’s office to its prior condition in 2016 when mayor Osmeña took office,” said his lawyer Amado Ligutan.

In 2019, then incoming mayor Edgardo Labella slammed Osmeña for leaving the office without tiles, tables, ceilings, and dividers. Labella had to work at the vice mayor’s office until renovations were completed.

— Report from Annie Perez

