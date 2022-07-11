Central Visayas logs more critical COVID patients

The Department of Health has logged more COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas in the past week with 46 critical patients, its latest health bulletin confirmed on Monday.

However, the ICU bed capacity remains low. Out of 118 beds available, only 13 are occupied while the rest are in non-ICU COVID-19 wards.

It has logged 379 new cases from July 3 to 9 which is 87 cases higher than last week. The daily increase rate is now at two digits, which is 54 and 29% higher.

Another 14 individuals also died.

This slight increase in cases has prompted some local governments to implement measures.

In Cebu City, its Emergency Operations Center may ask the health department to allow the general public to have their 2nd booster shots.

“There are a lot of companies whose employees are willing to be vaccinated (for second booster), but there is no directive,” said EOC head Joel Garganera.

Only the immunocompromised, front liners, and senior citizens are currently allowed to get their 2nd booster shots.

The city is ramping up its vaccination programs by implementing “toktok bakuna” which literally means to knock on houses to inoculate individuals.

Meanwhile, in the province of Bohol, a festival’s street dancing competition is canceled due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Organizer Lucas Nunag said they are postponing the Sandugo Festival for the third year.

“There is still the threat of COVID and street dancing would gather a lot of people. The practices will be held late at night, there is a possibility of exposure," said Nunag in dialect.

The Sandugo is a yearly re-enactment of the blood compact made between Miguel Lopez de Legaspi and Rajah Sikatuna. The festival usually falls around Bohol Day, July 22, when it became a province.

More than four million individuals have been vaccinated in Central Visayas, according to DOH-7. This is only 72.19% of the target population. Only 759,454 have availed of booster shots.—Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC