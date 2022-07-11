Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Sangley airport

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of Raoul Esperas

MANILA—A cargo plane with 2 people on board made an emergency landing at Sangley airport in Cavite due to mechanical problem Sunday afternoon.

The pilot, Capt. Jess Bihasa, and his co-pilot, James Patrick, were safe, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The ATR BE58 aircraft with registry number RPC 5916 was bound for Cuyo, Palawan when crew members reported a hydraulic problem after takeoff. The technical issue affected the plane's right landing gear.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue personnel along the runway. The plane skidded off and sustained damage on its belly.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the agency's aircraft accident investigation board will summon the crew members for a formal investigation. - report from Raoul Esperas