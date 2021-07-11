VP Robredo opposes abolition of board exams

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA (UPDATE) - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday opposed the proposed abolition of licensure exams for certain professions.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier made the suggestion for nurses who cannot afford to take the board exams again, as well as for lawyers and some other professionals.

Robredo, a lawyer, said the country's entire education system should be overhauled if licensure exams were abolished.

"Ang exams naman, hindi naman ito yung walang purpose. Ang purpose nito, para i-test kung pumasa ka sa standards ng profession mo. Hindi siya pwedeng tatanggalin mo lang," she said in her weekly radio show.

(Exams serve a purpose. It tests if you passed the standards of your profession. You can't just remove it.)

"Halimbawa, ayaw mo na magkaroon ng professional exams later on, kailangan i-overhaul mo ang buong education system na nagpo-produce noon."

(For example, you don't want to have professional exams later on, you need to overhaul the entire education system that produces these professionals.)

Robredo stressed that the sacrifice in passing these exams is necessary.

“Kung ako estudyante, kung aalisin ang exam, mas ok yun sa akin. Halimbawa kami, kami sa bar exams, yung kahirapan na dadaanan mo, ayaw mo nang pagdaanan ulit kasi grabe. Dati magga-graduate ka ng March, ang bar exams dati ay September. So from March to September, wala kang ginawa kung hindi mag-aral. Tapos ang passing rate sa bar, ang baba. Yung anak ko, nag-board exams sa medicine, nakita ko kung gaano kahirap yung pinagdaanan. Pero may pinagdadaanan yun kasi may purpose,” she said.

The Philippine Nurses Association had disagreed with the labor chief's proposal, saying it would lower the quality of Filipino health workers and may result in more requirement for those who want to work abroad.

"Meron po tayong tinatawag na Asian Qualification Framework... Bababa ang quality ng level ng graduates natin. Baka mas marami pang hingin sa kanila kung wala po tayong board exam," PNA president Melbert Reyes earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We have what we call the Asian Qualification Framework... The quality of our graduates will decrease, and there might be more requirements for them if we had no board exam.)

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo is also opposed to the idea of scrapping the Bar examinations, as suggested by Bello.