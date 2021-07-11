PH confirms 5,916 new COVID-19 cases

A woman checks her arm as she waits in line to get her second jab of Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine inside a covered court at the Katuparan Housing project in Vitas, Tondo Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Sunday tallied 5,916 additional COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The country now has 1,473,025 total novel coronavirus infections, of which 49,701 or 3.4 percent were still active, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

COVID-related fatalities increased by 105 to 25,921. The case fatality rate remained at 1.76 percent.

The positivity rate is at 11.4 percent, based on the testing samples of 47,070 individuals screened for the disease on Sunday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

There were also 6,127 additional recoveries, resulting in a total of 1,397,403 or 94.9 percent of the running tally.

The pandemic has plunged the Philippines into its worst economic contraction since World War 2, losing over P2 trillion in value in the 15 months since the virus spread in the country.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

Government aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos in Metro Manila and key economic hubs against COVID-19 by yearend to achieve population protection. Some 3,089,976 Filipinos have received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of July 7.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 186.47 million people and caused over 4 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 33.8 million infections and over 607,000 deaths.

India is the second most badly affected country, with 30.8 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 532,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 408,000 fatalities.

RELATED VIDEO